Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes

Posted: Feb 10, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ashreenasafia/Instagram

An Instagram influencer has taken to social media to accuse Shadab Khan of threatening to leak her nudes.

The influencer, Ashreena Safia, posted a message on Instagram along with several screenshots from various applications such as Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp.

YES I see all the messages you guys send and it is very hard for me to accept but here we are. This is personal/vulnerable for me to share but I have a platform Alhamdulillah to do right. 🙏🏼 I’m sorry to all the girls who reached out for help when they were used and taken advantage of by the person I was with. Astaghfirullah that I believed his lies and unconsciously enabled his behavior. I have zero to gain from posting this but if I can help one girl become aware then I’m willing to jeopardize myself. I’ve been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy I’ve cared about so deeply and it’s hard to process this still. I cant address anything further for legal reasons so please respect my privacy. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Ashreena Safia M. (@ashreenasafia) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:46am PST

“Shadab contacted me through multiple phone numbers/accounts and threatened to leak all of my nudes if I told anyone our story,” she said.

Safia has attached a few pictures of herself with Shadab, but the conversations seem to be missing context considering that some of the content has been blacked out by Safia.

