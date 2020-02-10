Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes

An Instagram influencer has taken to social media to accuse Shadab Khan of threatening to leak her nudes.
The influencer, Ashreena Safia, posted a message on Instagram along with several screenshots from various applications such as Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp.
View this post on Instagram
YES I see all the messages you guys send and it is very hard for me to accept but here we are. This is personal/vulnerable for me to share but I have a platform Alhamdulillah to do right. 🙏🏼 I’m sorry to all the girls who reached out for help when they were used and taken advantage of by the person I was with. Astaghfirullah that I believed his lies and unconsciously enabled his behavior. I have zero to gain from posting this but if I can help one girl become aware then I’m willing to jeopardize myself. I’ve been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy I’ve cared about so deeply and it’s hard to process this still. I cant address anything further for legal reasons so please respect my privacy. 🙏🏼
“Shadab contacted me through multiple phone numbers/accounts and threatened to leak all of my nudes if I told anyone our story,” she said.
Safia has attached a few pictures of herself with Shadab, but the conversations seem to be missing context considering that some of the content has been blacked out by Safia.