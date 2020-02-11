India, Iran, Australia register wins in Kabaddi World Cup

India, Iran and Australia claimed victories on the second day of the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup in Lahore on Monday, APP has reported.

India made a strong start to the competition as they beat Germany by a comfortable margin of 62-28.

Iran, on the other hand, clinched a 57-27 triumph over England whereas Australia beat Canada by 48-37 in the third and last match of the day

Three games are scheduled for the third day of the competition as Australia play Azerbaijan, England take on Germany and Sierra Leone clash against India.