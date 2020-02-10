India distances itself from kabaddi team in Pakistan

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has distanced itself from the Indian kabaddi team currently taking part in the Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan, with its chief saying he doesn’t know who the players currently in Pakistan are.

“The IOA has not approved and it has also not been approved by the federation so I don’t know who has gone,” IOA chief Narinder Batra told IANS. “Whether 60 or 100 have gone, I have no idea. The kabaddi federation, which is a member of IOA, has confirmed that they have not sent anyone. I have seen statements from the (sports) ministry which confirm they have not approved anyone. So I don’t know who they are and what the story is.”

Pakistan are hosting the Kabaddi World Cup for the first time and the IOA insists the players cannot use the word ‘India’ since they have not been approved by the relevant authorities.

“As long as our member unit has not cleared it, they cannot use the word ”India”,” Batra added. “It has to come through IOA and the government, only then you can use that word. Some individuals with Indian passport go and play there as India, that is not how sports are run.”

Batra’s claims were seconded by the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI),which is part of the IOA.

“No permission was ever granted by AKFI to any team to go to Pakistan and play any kabaddi match there. We came to know about it only after information was sought,” AKFI admininstrator Justice (Retd) SP Garg said in a statement. “AKFI does not support any such activity. Legal action may be taken against the defaulters.”