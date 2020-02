Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has suggested that a ban should be imposed on the skipper of the team whose players are involved in ball tampering.

“Whatever I spoke in the meeting was for the benefit of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the national team,” he said in a press conference. “If my players are found guilty then I should be banned from the game.”

He added that any wrong impression sent through the PSL cannot be justified.