Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final

Photo Courtesy: StarsBBL/Twitter

Melbourne Stars qualified for the final of the Big Bash League 2019-20 after picking up a 28-run victory over Sydney Thunder in the challenger on Thursday thanks to pacer Haris Rauf and their batsmen.

Stars will now take on Sydney Sixers in the final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 8.

The Melbourne side got off to a decent start with openers Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson putting on a 38-run partnership.

Maddinson (83 off 54) and Nick Larkin (83 off 49) then got together to add 117to help the side to a mammoth 194-2.

Thunder did not have the start they needed to pull off the difficult run chase and were reduced to 41-3 at one stage. However, Al Ross (58 off 38) and Chris Morris tried to steady the side with their 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ross and Arjun Nair (30 off 17) then put on 58 for the side but things began to unravel drastically once the partnership was broken. Haris was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars as he returned with remarkable figures of 3-17 in four overs to restrict Thunder to 166-8.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Big Bash League Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars Sydney Thunder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, Haris Rauf, #BBL09, Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, MSvST, STvMS,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Pakistan U19 vice-captain Haider Ali confident ahead of India clash
Pakistan U19 vice-captain Haider Ali confident ahead of India clash
Pakistan announce squad for Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh
Pakistan announce squad for Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh
South Africa likely to tour Pakistan for T20Is this year
South Africa likely to tour Pakistan for T20Is this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.