Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final

Melbourne Stars qualified for the final of the Big Bash League 2019-20 after picking up a 28-run victory over Sydney Thunder in the challenger on Thursday thanks to pacer Haris Rauf and their batsmen.

Stars will now take on Sydney Sixers in the final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 8.

The Melbourne side got off to a decent start with openers Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson putting on a 38-run partnership.

Maddinson (83 off 54) and Nick Larkin (83 off 49) then got together to add 117to help the side to a mammoth 194-2.

Thunder did not have the start they needed to pull off the difficult run chase and were reduced to 41-3 at one stage. However, Al Ross (58 off 38) and Chris Morris tried to steady the side with their 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ross and Arjun Nair (30 off 17) then put on 58 for the side but things began to unravel drastically once the partnership was broken. Haris was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars as he returned with remarkable figures of 3-17 in four overs to restrict Thunder to 166-8.