HOME > Cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League

The six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have announced their replacements for the fifth edition of the tournament which gets underway on February 20 in Karachi.

The changes were announced by PSL in its press release.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have brought in Zahid Mehmood for Keemo Paul who will not be a part of the tournament till March 7.

Islamabad United have made one change by bringing in Dawid Malan in place of Rassie van der Dussen for the full competition.

Karachi Kings have replaced Liam Plunkett with Mitchell McClenaghan for the full competition while Chadwick Walton comes in for Dan Lawrence.

The winners of the 2016 edition Peshawar Zalmi have brought in Lewis Gregory in place of Dwaine Pretorius for the entire tournament whereas Carlos Brathwaite will be representing the side instead of Kieron Pollard till March 7.

Multan Sultans have made one change to their lineup as Fabian Allen will be playing for the side till March 7 instead of Wayne Madsen. Lahore Qalandars have also made one change to their team with Dane Vilas coming in for Lendl Simmons for the whole tournament.

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League gets underway in Karachi on February 20 with Quetta Gladiators playing against Islamabad United.

