Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Five cricketers punished for U19 World Cup final clash

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
File Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

Three Bangladeshi and two Indian players have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the unsavoury scenes that followed the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory on DLS method in Potchefstroom, before tensions spilled over between the two sides.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning run, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.

Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter” after dismissing Avishek Das.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.

