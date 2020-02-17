Ehsan bowls Pakistan Shaheens to victory over MCC

Pakistan Shaheens registered a five-wicket win over Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lahore’s Aitchison College on Sunday.

Ehsan Adil returned with match-winning figures of 6-34 as the visiting side, being asked to bat first, were restricted to 204-9 in their 50 overs.

Will Rhodes (27 off 71) and Ross Whiteley (51 off 39) put on a 68-run stand for the fourth-wicket. Roelof van der Merwe played an unbeaten knock of 47 from 79 balls.

The hosts managed to complete the chase with five overs in hand.

Opener Zeeshan Malik was dismissed for a duck in the first over. However, Omair Bin Yousaf (25 off 23) and Rohail Nazir (20 off 17) anchored the side with their 43-run partnership for the second wicket.

The Marylebone side began to pick up wickets but the unbeaten 91-run partnership between Imran Rafiq (66 off 124) and Hasan Mohsin (49 off 54) got the side home.

The MCC will play Northern in a 20-over fixture at the same venue on Monday.