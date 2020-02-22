Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Dean Jones explains why someone had phone in Kings dugout

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Dean Jones explains why someone had phone in Kings dugout

Collage: Samaa Digital

A photo showing someone using a cellphone in the Karachi Kings dugout has been making the rounds on social media and their head coach Dean Jones has explained the incident.

Jones clarified on Twitter that it was the team’s CEO who was using the phone to schedule a practice session.

He was replying to sports journalist Saj Sadiq who had shared a picture taken during Friday’s match of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi which the former had clinched by 10 runs.

The photo shows someone wearing a Karachi Kings shirt speaking on the phone while being in the dugout.

Jones has said it was team CEO Tariq Wasi who was scheduling the time for team’s practice session.

As per the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code, using communication devices is prohibited for players and match officials.

The players who fail to comply with the regulations may face financial penalties. However, team managers or CEO are allowed to do so.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dean Jones karachi kings Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Dean Jones, PSL, Karachi Kings, Saj Sadiq,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
PSL5 opening ceremony to feature 350 artists
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
Traffic police announce Karachi’s road plan for PSL
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.