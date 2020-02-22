Dean Jones explains why someone had phone in Kings dugout

A photo showing someone using a cellphone in the Karachi Kings dugout has been making the rounds on social media and their head coach Dean Jones has explained the incident.

Jones clarified on Twitter that it was the team’s CEO who was using the phone to schedule a practice session.

He was replying to sports journalist Saj Sadiq who had shared a picture taken during Friday’s match of Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi which the former had clinched by 10 runs.

The photo shows someone wearing a Karachi Kings shirt speaking on the phone while being in the dugout.

Jones has said it was team CEO Tariq Wasi who was scheduling the time for team’s practice session.

Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern. https://t.co/UORGtmMlro — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) February 22, 2020

As per the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code, using communication devices is prohibited for players and match officials.

The players who fail to comply with the regulations may face financial penalties. However, team managers or CEO are allowed to do so.