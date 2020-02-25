Dean Jones, Darren Sammy extend support to heartbroken Qalandars fan

Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy retweeted a video of a distraught young Lahore Qalandars fan crying after his team’s defeat on Sunday against Islamabad United.

In his Twitter post, Jones asked the kid to support Kings and that he will also be given match tickets if he does so.

Come and support @KarachiKingsARY young man! We will get tickets for you ! 👊🏻 https://t.co/NSyZQ3eF7U — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) February 24, 2020

Peshawar skipper Sammy also retweeted the video, asking the kid to support his side instead.

Ok buddy @PeshawarZalmi got u cone let me dry your tears https://t.co/GwUr6QHMae — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) February 24, 2020

A video has been making rounds on social media of a kid who is apparently a Lahore Qalandars fan. He was sobbing over Sunday night’s defeat by United who won the game by a wicket owing to Musa Khan’s heroics with the bat.

The kid was lamenting over Qalandars’ poor performance and Usman Shinwari, the man who bowled the last over in the game.

Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a win this PSL. They lost both games they played.