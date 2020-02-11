Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

David Warner, Ellyse Perry win top Australian cricketing awards

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
David Warner, Ellyse Perry win top Australian cricketing awards

David Warner’s bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australia’s highest cricketing honour.

The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded the Allan Border Medal for the third time, pipping by one vote Steve Smith, who was also involved in the attempt to alter the ball using sandpaper during a South Africa Test in 2018.

Pat Cummins, the ICC Test Player of the Year, came third in an award voted on by fellow players, the media and umpires.

“When it is that close, you really don’t know so it’s a big surprise to be honest,” an emotional Warner said at the ceremony late Monday. “I had no doubt that I had the capabilities of coming back and being here again. It was a lot of hard work and commitment to put my hand back up for selection, and to go away and do what I know best which is to try and score as many runs as I can in any competition I’m playing in.”

Warner and Smith were both slapped with one-year bans for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal, while Cameron Bancroft was given nine months.

They were welcomed back into the Australian fold when their suspensions expired in March last year.

Smith was the undoubted star of their retention of the Ashes in England last year, a series where Warner failed to fire, scoring just 95 runs in 10 innings. 

But the opener was Australia’s best batsman at the one-day World Cup, with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, and excelled in T20 series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He then took apart Pakistan’s young bowling attack in the two-Test series that followed, including a career-high 335 not out in Adelaide.

Warner joins a select club of multiple winners of the Border Medal, including Ricky Ponting (2004, 2006, 2007) and Michael Clarke (2005, 2012, 2013), who also shared the gong in 2009. 

Shane Watson (2010, 2011) and Smith (2015, 2018) have won it twice.

Allrounder Ellyse Perry joined Warner as a three-times winner by claiming her third Belinda Clark Award as the outstanding women’s player.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia david warner Ellyse Perry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ellyse Perry, David Warner, Australia, Cricket, Allan Border Medal, T20 World Cup, Belinda Clark Award,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.