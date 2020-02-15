Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 in full swing

The 15th edition of the Cholistan Desert Rally is under way with races being held in three categories.

Racers are exhibiting their talents in the prepared, stock and women’s categories.

Defending champion Nadir Magsi started the proceedings in the “Prepared” category by setting the time for the other competitors to beat. Fifty-nine racers took part in the top category. The winner will be decided on Sunday.

“It is a challenging and a high speed track,” racer Sahibzada Sultan said. “We have worked hard for the competition and I hope that results go in the favour of our team.”

The “Stock” and “Women” category races are being held on Saturday.