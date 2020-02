The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that skipper Bismah Maroof has been ruled out for the rest of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to the board, she suffered a communitive fracture in her right thumb during Pakistan’s fixture against England in Canberra which they lost by 42 runs.

Bismah will be replaced by Nahida Khan whereas Javeria Khan will lead the side in the rest of the competition.

She will undergo surgery in Sydney on Saturday.