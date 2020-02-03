Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Bangladesh to arrive on Wednesday for first Test in Rawalpindi

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Bangladesh squad will arrive on Wednesday for the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The two sides will then practice at the ground over  the next two days before the game starts on February 7.

The toss will take place at 9:30am before action begins half-an-hour later.

On Friday, the first session will be from 10am to 12:30pm with an extended lunch break from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.  

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain,  Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

