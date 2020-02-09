Bangladesh stun India to win U19 Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method to win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 on Sunday.

Bangladesh elected to field after winning the toss.

The defending champions had a worst possible start having lost their first wicket with nine runs on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal (88 from 121) and Tilak Varma (38 off 65) anchored the side past 100 with their 94-run partnership.

Indian batting side, which was clinical throughout the competition, fell like a pack of cards as Bangladesh bowlers ran through them. They were dismissed for 177 in the 48th over.

Avishek Das returned with figures of 3-40 while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets each.

Bangladesh had a decent start to the chase with openers Parvez Hossain Emon (47 off 79) and Tanzid Hasan (17 off 25) putting on a 50-run partnership before they started to lose wickets at regular intervals.

The low chase of 178 turned into a roller-coaster ride for Bangladesh which came under pressure at one stage. However, Akbar Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon stitched on a 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket to give some hope to the batting side.

India got the breakthrough and Bangladesh found themselves at 143-7. Rain interrupted play after which the target was revised to 170 and the overs were reduced to 46.

The pair of Akbar Ali and Rakibul Hasan held their nerve as Bangladesh went on to clinch their first-ever U19 World Cup title.