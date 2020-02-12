Bangladesh refuse Pakistan’s proposal for day-night Test in Karachi

Bangladesh have turned down Pakistan’s request to play the second Test in Karachi in day-night conditions, Cricbuzz has reported.

“We have spoken with our team management and they are not ready to play day-night Test at the moment due to a lack of preparation,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz on Tuesday. “BCB also understands their point of view and taking everything into consideration we have decided not to play a day-night Test match in Pakistan.”

Pakistan had earlier asked Bangladesh to play the Karachi Test under floodlights.

“The idea behind encouraging day-night cricket and offering [it to] Bangladesh is to counter the problem of dwindling crowds,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani had told ESPNcricinfo. “We intend to add at least one day-night Test in our home itinerary. The benefit, other than better crowds, is that we can have an opportunity to extend our cricketing season. Like in Pakistan if the season ends in the mid-April or earlier, we can extend it by having day-night games to fill in an empty window. It’s really unfair to play Test cricket in front of empty stadiums and with this idea we hope crowds will turn up for this unique experience after their job in evening.”

Pakistan’s cricket board expressed interest in organising a day-night Test in 2013 which was two years before the first-ever game between Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan played their first day-night Test in 2016 at Brisbane and lost to Australia by 39 runs. In the same year, 10 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches were played under the lights for the players to get familiar with the concept.

Pakistan played their first Test under lights against the West Indies in Dubai and won by 56 runs. They then hosted Sri Lanka in a day-night fixture in Dubai and suffered a 68-run defeat. Their first away day-night Test ended in a humiliating innings and 48-run defeat to Australia in Adelaide last year.