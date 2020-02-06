Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Bangladesh reach U19 Cricket World Cup final

Photo: cricketworldcup/ Twitter

Bangladesh reached the final of the U19 Cricket World Cup after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final in Potchefstroom on Thursday. 

The side will now play defending champions India for the title on Sunday. 

New Zealand, after being sent to bat first, scored a low total of 211-8 with Beckham Wheeler-Greenall scoring 75 off 83 with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. Nicholas Lidstone, on the other hand, made a 74-ball 44. 

Shoriful Islam returned with figures of 3-45 while Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad bagged two wickets each. 

New Zealand bowlers bagged two early wickets which had Bangladesh at 32-2 at one stage till Mahmudul Hasan Joy began to score freely. 

He went on to score a delightful 100 from 127 with 13 boundaries to his name. 

Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain’s 40-run each helped the side complete the run chase in 44.1 overs on the loss of four wickets.

