Bangladesh reach U19 Cricket World Cup final

Bangladesh reached the final of the U19 Cricket World Cup after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

The side will now play defending champions India for the title on Sunday.

New Zealand, after being sent to bat first, scored a low total of 211-8 with Beckham Wheeler-Greenall scoring 75 off 83 with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. Nicholas Lidstone, on the other hand, made a 74-ball 44.

Shoriful Islam returned with figures of 3-45 while Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad bagged two wickets each.

New Zealand bowlers bagged two early wickets which had Bangladesh at 32-2 at one stage till Mahmudul Hasan Joy began to score freely.

He went on to score a delightful 100 from 127 with 13 boundaries to his name.

Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain’s 40-run each helped the side complete the run chase in 44.1 overs on the loss of four wickets.