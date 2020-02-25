Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board president urges Mushfiqur to tour Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bangladesh Cricket Board president urges Mushfiqur to tour Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday urged star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to change his mind and tour Pakistan next month.

Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh’s big win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka but had cited safety concerns to skip the first two parts of a three-leg tour of Pakistan.

Hassan told reporters that Mushfiqur had not informed the board of his decision about the final leg.

“But I hope he will go (to Pakistan),” Hassan said. “Every contracted player should go. Family is important for everybody, but country is more important.”

Bangladesh felt the absence of Mushfiqur against Pakistan as they lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 with one game washed out. The tourists then went down to an innings defeat in the first of the two Tests.

They will travel to Pakistan again on April 3 for one 50-over match and the second Test scheduled to be held in Karachi.

Speculation is rife that Mushfiqur may reconsider his decision, especially after the team’s poor showing.

Hassan said Mushfiqur should take advice from his brother-in-law Mahmudullah Riyad — who led the T20 team in Pakistan and was part of the Test side as well — and other teammates before making his final decision.

“We’ve said we won’t force anyone. But after speaking to all, I think he should go,” said Hassan.

Bangladesh are keen to do well against Pakistan in the second Test, which is part of the ICC Test Championship.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.