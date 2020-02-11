Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Babar Azam among top five batsmen across all three formats

Posted: Feb 11, 2020
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam becomes the only batsman in the top five of the ICC rankings across all formats after he climbed to fifth in the Test rankings.

Babar scored 147 against Bangladesh to continue his incredible purple patch in the longest format that has seen him score four centuries and two half-centuries in his last seven Test innings.

The right-hander has an average of 102.5 in the ICC World Test Championship and is the only batsman alongside Marnus Labuschagne to have scored four centuries in the competition.

Babar has overtaken Australia’s David Warner and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara to reach the number five spot, while his limited-overs rankings are even more impressive. He is third in ODIs and first in T20Is.

The 25-year-old currently averages 45.12 in Tests but is well on course to join India skipper Virat Kohli as the only batsman with an average of over 50 in all three formats of the game.

RELATED STORIES
 

