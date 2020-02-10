Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Azhar Ali credits bowlers for Rawalpindi Test victory

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Test skipper Azhar Ali has credited his bowling unit for the team’s win over Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test.

The hosts won the fixture by an innings and 44 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Naseem Shah got his name registered in the record books when he became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick.

“It wasn’t easy to dismiss the Bangladesh batsman,” Azhar said while speaking to the media after the fixture.

He called Yasir Shah a “champion bowler”. “He has proved that he is still very good and can take wickets when conditions go in his favour.”

The Test captain further said that they need to triumph over New Zealand and England if they are to reach the ICC World Test Championship final.

