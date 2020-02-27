Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Australia thrash Bangladesh in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: T20WorldCup/Twitter

Australia thrashed Bangladesh by 86 runs to register their second win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Canberra on Thursday.

The Bangladesh bowlers were hit to all corners of the ground as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 189-1.

Openers Alyssa Healy (83 off 53) and Beth Mooney (81 off 58) put on a 151-run partnership, which is the side’s highest first-wicket stand in the 20-over format.

The Bangladesh batting didn’t fare nearly as well and could only manage 103-9, with Fargana Hoque’s tally of 36 off 35 deliveries being the top score.

Megan Schutt returned with figures of 3-21 while Jess Jonassen finished with 2-17.    

