Samaa TV
Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators squad

Posted: Feb 20, 2020
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: RadioPakistan/Twitter

All-rounder Anwar Ali will be replacing Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had suspended Umar Akmal under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code.

The article is imposed when a cricketer is involved in “exceptional circumstances” that the PCB reckons may undermine the integrity of the sport.

Akmal was part of defending champions Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 2020. The side will begin their campaign against Islamabad United on Thursday in Karachi.

