Would’ve toured Pakistan if I were in the team: Mashrafe

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza claimed that he would’ve toured Pakistan had he been part of the Test and T20I sides, the Daily Star has reported.

“To be honest if you ask me, I would have gone but obviously I would have consulted with my family,” the veteran cricketer said. “I don’t know what my family would have said as this would be the first time I would discuss this matter but if you only ask me about going to Pakistan or not, I would say yes, I would go but then again it doesn’t mean those who do not want to go are at fault as obviously life comes first before the game. So, it is important for the individual call and with due respect, everyone is right from their own perspective.”

Mashrafe hasn’t played a five-day game since 2009 and retired from the 20-over format back in 2017.

Pakistan are to host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in Lahore along with two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi this month.

Bangladesh’s tour to Pakistan fell in doubt as the country is insisting on playing the Test series at a neutral venue while Pakistan are adamant to host the two five-day games at home.

The situation became dire after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan claimed that several star players are also hesitant to tour the country for the T20I series.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s head coach Russell Domingo said that he is willing to visit Pakistan if the multi-format tour goes ahead as planned.