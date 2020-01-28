Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’

The official song of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League “Tayyar Hain” has been released.

The song was jointly sung by Junoon’s Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar. Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan produced the music video and Kamal Khan directed it.

The official anthem was composed using indigenous instruments such as tumba, chimta, rubab and harmonium.

The music video stars Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam along with Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

“Tayyar Hain, through its lyrics and music, captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire Pakistan Super League 2020 is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time,” read a statement on the PSL website.

The fifth edition of the PSL kicks off on February 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing against two-time winners Islamabad United.