HOME > Cricket

Watch: New Zealand cricketers win hearts with sportsmanship spirit

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

New Zealand cricketers won the hearts of the cricketing world with their display of humanity and sportsmanship spirit.

During the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 quarter-final against West Indies, the New Zealand players lifted the batsman who was enduring immense physical pain and helped him to the dressing room.

Their gesture left the crowd, commentators and players from both teams appreciating their act of kindness.

