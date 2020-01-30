Watch: New Zealand cricketers win hearts with sportsmanship spirit

An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand 👏 #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/UAl1G37pKj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020

New Zealand cricketers won the hearts of the cricketing world with their display of humanity and sportsmanship spirit.

During the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 quarter-final against West Indies, the New Zealand players lifted the batsman who was enduring immense physical pain and helped him to the dressing room.

Their gesture left the crowd, commentators and players from both teams appreciating their act of kindness.