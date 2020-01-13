Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Sports

Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan players lit up the Bangladesh Premier League clash between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals as Muhammad Amir guided his Khulna Tigers side to victory with incredible figures of 6-17.

Amir’s figures overshadowed superb individual performances from compatriots Muhammad Irfan and Shoaib Malik.

Irfan had claimed 2-13 in four overs to keep Khulna to 158-3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring an unbeaten 78 off 57 deliveries.

The chase seemed liked a tight one but Muhammad Amir ran through the Royals batting line-up. The score was 23-5 by the time Amir dismissed Royals skipper Andre Rusell off the penultimate delivery of the powerplay.

Arguably the most satisfying of Amir’s six wickets would have been that of Malik, who he dismissed for 80 after the veteran’s lone hand with the bat. Malik’s 80 werer made all the more impressive in a scorecard in which the second-highest score was 12.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

RELATED STORIES
 

