Out or not out?



Some outstanding work by (and beyond) the boundary line from Matt Renshaw! 😲#BBL09pic.twitter.com/MdR0Ot7KMp — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 9, 2020

Brisbane Heat’s Matt Renshaw took an amazing catch to dismiss Matthew Wade of Hobart Hurricanes during their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture on Thursday. His presence of mind and agility makes it arguably one of the greatest catches to be ever taken.