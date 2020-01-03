Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
Watch: ‘Main araha hun’, Shane Watson tells Quetta Gladiators fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch: ‘Main araha hun’, Shane Watson tells Quetta Gladiators fans

Photo Courtesy: thePSLt20/Twitter

Quetta Gladiators star Shane Watson has sent a message to his fans in urdu, telling them that he is coming to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League.

The legendary Australian all-rounder was instrumental in his side’s successful run to the title last year as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men won the tournament in Karachi.

 
