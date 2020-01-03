Watch: ‘Main araha hun’, Shane Watson tells Quetta Gladiators fans

📢📢📢 Pakistanio ‼️@ShaneRWatson33 Aarha Hai Pakistan 🇵🇰— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 3, 2020
Aap Sab #PurpleForce Ko Support Karein.
Is Bar Hoga Quetta! Quettaa!! 💜💜@thePSLt20 #WeTheGladiators #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/Qq1YVL3S3s
Quetta Gladiators star Shane Watson has sent a message to his fans in urdu, telling them that he is coming to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League.
The legendary Australian all-rounder was instrumental in his side’s successful run to the title last year as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men won the tournament in Karachi.