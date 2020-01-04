Watch: Dale Steyn raring to go in PSL 5

The legend @DaleSteyn62 is coming to Pakistan!!!



We are playing 5 home @thePSLt20 games in Rawalpindi this season. Get ready for 🔥 from Steyn!!#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad🦁 #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/91r63vwR4v — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 3, 2020

Islamabad United pacer Dale Steyn has said that he is looking forward to participate in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has expressed his intention of dominating the competition.

It will be his first appearance in the 20-over tournament, which begins in Karachi on February 20.