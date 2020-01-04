Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Watch: Dale Steyn raring to go in PSL 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Watch: Dale Steyn raring to go in PSL 5

Photo: AFP

Islamabad United pacer Dale Steyn has said that he is looking forward to participate in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has expressed his intention of dominating the competition.

It will be his first appearance in the 20-over tournament, which begins in Karachi on February 20.

 
Cricket dale steyn pakistan super league South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Dale Steyn, South Africa, Cricket, Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Super League 5, Pakistan Super League 2020, PSL 5, PSL 2020, #PSL5, #PSL2020, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Queta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, IUvQG, QGvIU, #IUvQG, #QGvIU, Dale Steyn PSL,
 
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.