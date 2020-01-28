Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Wasim Khan denies PCB gave Asian Cup rights to Bangladesh

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has rubbished claims that a deal was made for Asia Cup 2020’s hosting rights.

There were speculations that Pakistan was giving up its Asia Cup hosting rights in order to make Bangladesh tour the country.

“This is totally incorrect and we haven’t spoken with Bangladesh about the Asia Cup at all,” Khan told reporters in Lahore. “This is an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournament and the hosting rights were allotted to us by them and we can’t change it. It’s in our minds and it’s our wish to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan.”

Pakistan had hosted the 2008 edition of the tournament. In 2009, the doors of international cricket in Pakistan were closed when the Sri Lankan team came under attack.

Zimbabwe became the first side to tour the country in 2015. Since then Sri Lanka, West Indies, World XI and Bangladesh have toured Pakistan. The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also been moved to the country.

Pakistan were once again named hosts for this year’s edition.

Defending champions India’s participation in the tournament is still under question as well due to the tense political relationship between the two countries. He stated the final decision rests with the Asian Cricket Council whereas the Pakistan body will do its best to strategize a plan which includes organizing the tournament across two venues.

