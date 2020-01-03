Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Sports

Umar Akmal calls for more school, club cricketing tournaments

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Umar Akmal calls for more school, club cricketing tournaments

Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has called for more tournaments at school and club level as it will encourage players to work hard.

“We should show interest in club cricket,” Umar said while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV. “These tournaments should be held on a regular basis. It will encourage the players not only to work hard but will also provide them a platform to play some good cricket.”

Speaking on the return of international cricket in Pakistan, the 29-year-old went on to say that a player feels proud when performing in front of home crowds.

He added that he wants to return in the national side on the basis of his performances.

The right-handed batsman, who made his T20I return in the team last year, had a dismal return as he scored golden ducks in the first and second T20Is against Sri Lanka. He was dropped from the team in the third fixture.

Pakistan had suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash in the series.

Umar Akmal then went on to represent winners Central Punjab in this year’s edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He scored 754 runs in eight fixtures at an average of 62.83.

His top score of the campaign came in the final against Northern in which he played an impressive knock of 218. His side went on to win the game by an innings and 16 runs.

 
Cricket Pakistan umar akmal
 
