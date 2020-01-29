Twitter isn’t ready for PSL 5 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’

The official song for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Tayyar Hain was released on Tuesday. But the song is in the news for all the wrong reasons, with fans posting harsh reviews about the anthem.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the song:

a good initiative of bringing four singers together for #TayyarHain lekin gaana kuch itna utha nai… honestly th class which was set by Ali Zafar in first three editions is unmatchable.🎶 “Ab Khel Kay Dikha”, “Ab Khel Jamega” and “Dil Se Jaan Laga De” were masterclasses of PSL!✌️ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 28, 2020

Ali Zafar 1 PSL anthem was Iconic his second & third one were alright.fawad khan PSL song was good .but this PSL 5 anthem is total Crap. No lyrics or no quality. TayyarHain is just awful #TayyarHain — Muhammad Ahmed (@aimshu36) January 28, 2020

Me after listening the theme song of #PSL2020 #TayyarHain

(O bhai!! Is se bhtr tha na bnaty🙄) pic.twitter.com/5ArE5BqA7c — Sadia (@sheikh_hun) January 28, 2020

The anthems sung by Ali Zafar gave a special type of PSL vibes and heat of the anthem probably were the best till date. Nothing can beat the class of “Ab Seeti Bajay gi”. #TayyarHain — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) January 28, 2020

Tayyar Hain is sung by a Ali Azmat, Haroon Rashid, Arif Lohar and Asim Azhar.

The PSL says the song celebrates the fact that the entire cricketing tournament is being held in Pakistan.