Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Twitter isn’t ready for PSL 5 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

The official song for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Tayyar Hain was released on Tuesday. But the song is in the news for all the wrong reasons, with fans posting harsh reviews about the anthem.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the song:

Tayyar Hain is sung by a Ali Azmat, Haroon Rashid, Arif Lohar and Asim Azhar.

The PSL says the song celebrates the fact that the entire cricketing tournament is being held in Pakistan.

