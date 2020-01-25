Three talking points from the second Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan have won the three-match series against Bangladesh by claiming the second T20I by nine wickets as they produced a much more emphatic performance than what they did on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium. The bowlers were impressive to keep the visitors to just 136-6 before skipper Babar Azam and veteran Muhammad Hafeez combined to win the game with a 131-run stand.

Here are three talking points from the game:

Tamim Iqbal continues to impress: The30-year-old Tamim is Bangladesh’s all-time top-scorer in all three formats and the left-hander was once again the best batsman in the side as he hit 65 off 53 deliveries. The opener will be disappointed at being run-out for the second consecutive game but it was once again some great fielding that resulted in his demise. Tamim’s innings was made to look all the more impressive by the fact that only two other batsmen even reached double figures, with Afif Hussain’s 21 being the second-highest score. Tamim made more runs than all the other batsmen combined.

Hafeez, Malik justify Babar’s recall: Babar had said before the series that he had requested the return of Shoaib Malik and Hafeez, saying that the side had missed their experience of late. The duo responded by each scoring half-centuries, with Malik claiming the man-of-the-match in the opener for his unbeaten 58, while Hafeez managed to even better that with 67 not out in the second game. The two are now almost certain to feature in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Babar shows why he is ranked number one: The right-hander was dismissed for a second-ball duck in the opening game as he attempted an uncharacteristic heave and could only edge it behind. He was back to his best in the second game, enjoying himself in the powerplay when the fielders were inside the circle before nudging the ball around and letting Hafeez do more of the damage from the other end. Such is Babar’s ability to find the gaps that he managed to score at a better rate than Hafeez despite hitting two fewer boundaries.