Sydney Thunder eliminate Hobart Hurricanes from Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League in Hobart on Thursday.

The Sydney side won the toss and chose to bat first on a very good batting pitch.

Thunder openers Usman Khawaja (54 off 34) and Alex Hales (60 off 37) made the most out of the conditions and put on an opening stand of 103 which laid the foundations for a big score.

After the partnership broke, skipper Callum Ferguson joined the fray and made 33 off 22 balls whereas Al Ross’ 13-ball 22 helped the side finish at 197-5.

The hosts missed out on the kind of batting performance required to complete the job. They failed to put on any significant partnerships and were bowled out for 140 in the 19th over.

D’Arcy was the standout batsman for the Hurricanes with his 24-ball 37.

Big Bash League Hobart Hurricanes Sydney Thunder
 
