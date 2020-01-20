Sydney Sixers triumph over Melbourne Stars in rain-affected BBL clash

Sydney Sixers picked up a 21-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in their Big Bash League match against Melbourne Stars at Sydney on Monday.

Rain interrupted proceedings and forced the game to be reduced to 14 overs per side.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, were 26-2 inside five overs but the 114-run partnership between skipper Moises Henriques (72 off 31) and James Vince (41 off 22) took the side to 140. They finished at 143-4.

Melbourne Stars, chasing a revised total of 147, lost their first wicket with 35 on the board but Marcus Stoinis (62 off 37) and Nic Naddinson took the side to 84 after scoring 49 runs together for the second wicket.

The side then began to stutter as the loss of wickets and rising required run rate got the better of them. They managed 125 on the loss of five wickets.