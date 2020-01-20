Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sydney Sixers triumph over Melbourne Stars in rain-affected BBL clash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sydney Sixers triumph over Melbourne Stars in rain-affected BBL clash

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Sixers picked up a 21-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in their Big Bash League match against Melbourne Stars at Sydney on Monday.

Rain interrupted proceedings and forced the game to be reduced to 14 overs per side.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, were 26-2 inside five overs but the 114-run partnership between skipper Moises Henriques (72 off 31) and James Vince (41 off 22) took the side to 140. They finished at 143-4.

Melbourne Stars, chasing a revised total of 147, lost their first wicket with 35 on the board but Marcus Stoinis (62 off 37) and Nic Naddinson took the side to 84 after scoring 49 runs together for the second wicket.

The side then began to stutter as the loss of wickets and rising required run rate got the better of them. They managed 125 on the loss of five wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Melbourne Stars sydney sixers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League, Cricket, Australia, Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.