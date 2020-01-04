Stars beat Renegades in Melbourne derby

Melbourne Stars beat defending champions Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in their Big Bash League fixture in Melbourne on Saturday.

Renegades, led by Australia’s ODI skipper Aaron Finch, have lost all their six games on the trot.

The Renegades, batting first, lost both of its openers with 55 on the board. Shaun Marsh (43 off 33) and Beau Webster took the side past 100 with their 62-run partnership for the third wicket.

The defending champions then went on to lost five wickets in a space of eight runs, which left them struggling at 125-7. They finished at 142-9.

Stars were helped by a 53-run opening partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson. Nic Maddinson and Ben Dunk’s dismissals left them at 75-2.

Stoinis (68* off 55) and Glenn Maxwell (40* off 32) then put on an unbeaten partnership of 68 for the third wicket to complete the run chase in the 19th over.