Sports personalities who excelled in 2019

2019 was an eventful year for sports as England clinched their first-ever Cricket World Cup title while United States won the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the fourth time. Lionel Messi claimed his record sixth Ballon d’Or while Liverpool won the Champions League for the first time since 2005. Samaa Sports mentions the stars which laid the benchmark for an entertaining year.

Cricketer (male): Ben Stokes

There were plenty of cricketers which made their performances count, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga, Pat Cummins, Babar Azam and Steve Smith all delighting fans — but it was Ben Stokes who had the biggest impact on the sport this year. The New Zealand-born cricketer played a crucial role in England winning their first-ever World Cup title as he almost single-handedly guided them to title before following it up with an even more miraculous innings in the third Ashes Test against Australia as he took his side to victory from a position of certain defeat. Stokes had a memorable year in which he scored 1,540 runs and took 34 wickets across all formats in 31 games and was named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

Cricketer (female): Ellyse Perry

The 29-year-old Australian had a stellar year as she became the first cricketer — male or female — to score 1,000 runs and claim 100 wickets in T20Is and played a key role in Australia’s impressive form in the shortest format of the game. She was the highest run-getter in the Women’s Ashes with 378 runs at a staggering average of 94.5 and was also the highest wicket-taker in the tour with 15 scalps from seven games. The all-rounder scooped up the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and ODI Player of the Year awards.

Footballer (male): Lionel Messi

The Argentina and Barcelona forward seems to be aging like fine wine as he continues to defy time. Messi made 58 appearances across all competitions and scored 50 times, topping the goal-scoring charts in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for the year 2018-19. The talismanic footballer laid down the marker by winning the Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time, more than any player in the world ever has.

Footballer (female): Megan Rapinoe

Sports stars are role models for society and United States’ Megan Rapinoe captured the headlines as much for her off the field performance as she did for her on-field ones. Rapinoe led her side to their fourth World Cup win and was vocal on social issues surrounding US society and the state of women’s football in the country. She made five appearances in this year’s FIFA World Cup and scored six times. She was the joint-highest goal scorer in the competition and won the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Boot along with the player-of-the-match award in the final as well. Rapinoe also won The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or awards.

Tennis player (male): Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard has had more than his fair share of injuries but that hasn’t stopped him from being a force to be reckoned with even in the twilight of his career. The 33-year-old enjoyed a season win-record of 89.2% and added the French Open and US Open title to his tally. Nadal also impressed in the other two Grand Slams, reaching the final of the Australian Open and the semi-final of Wimbledon. Nadal also inspired Spain to the Davis Cup gong and was named the tournament’s most valuable player with eight wins in eight games.

Tennis player (female): Ashleigh Barty

The 23-year-old Australian won the first Grand Slam of her career at the Roland Garros as well as four WTA titles from six finals. She reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and the round-of-16 in Wimbledon and the US Open. The Queensland-born star became the first Australian woman to reach the WTA world number one ranking since 1976 and finished the season as the WTA year-end number one.

E-sports: Arslan Siddique

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique took the e-sports world by storm in 2019 as he claimed the Tekken 7 competition at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan 2019 in January and also won the Evolution Championship Series 2019 in August. His stellar performances won him the Best Moment and the Player of the Year in the ESPN E-sports awards.

Gymnast: Simone Biles

The 22-year-old American gymnast made headlines this year as she took her gold medals tally to 25 medals, overtaking Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo (23) in the process. She will be looking to add more titles to her collection when she represents the US Olympic team in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo 2020.

Formula One driver: Lewis Hamilton

The Briton was firm favorite to retain his title and went on to clinch his sixth driver’s championship as Mercedes once again blew away their rivals. Hamilton took pole position in 11 out of 21 races which included four wins from four races. He is now just one title win away from equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven driver championships.

MMA fighter (male): Kumaru Usman

The 32-year-old Nigerian has done extremely well in the welterweight division, winning the title against Tyron Woodley by a unanimous decision at UFC 235 before defending it at UFC 245 by beating Colby Covington via a technical knockout.

MMA fighter (female): Amanda Nunes

The Brazilian is known as a fierce competitor and is arguably the greatest female athlete at the moment. She extended her unbeaten record to 19-0 as she successfully defended her Women’s Bantamweight title twice in the same year. She beat Holly Holm by a technical knockout at UFC 239 and claimed a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245.