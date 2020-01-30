Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
South Africa likely to tour Pakistan for T20Is this year

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa likely to tour Pakistan for T20Is this year

File Photo: AFP

South Africa is considering touring Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in March this year, ESPNcricinfo reported Thursday.

According to the reports, the South African team is likely to arrive in Pakistan right after their ODI series in India which comes to a close on March 18.

The Cricket South Africa will send a security delegation, headed by Rory Steyn, to Pakistan next month to review the situation which also includes logistical arrangements. They will brief the cricket board about its findings on their return.

South Africa’s last tour of Pakistan took place in 2007. However, the two teams faced each other in the UAE twice.

South African cricketers, including Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Hashim Amla, visited Pakistan in 2017 as part of the World XI squad.

