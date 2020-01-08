Somerset re-sign Babar Azam for 2020 season

English county Somerset have re-signed Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam for the 2020 season, Cricbuzz has reported.

The Pakistan batsman’s return is subjected to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and visa clearance.

“I really enjoyed my time at Somerset and I look forward to coming back,” Babar said. “Somerset has a very good squad and the supporters made me feel very welcome. Hopefully, I can help the club reach the knock-out stages of the Vitality Blast and contribute to winning matches in the County Championship.”

Somerset’s Director of Cricket Andy Hurry termed Babar Azam as the best T20I batsman in the world. “His return will be a major boost for us. He played a significant role for us in the Vitality Blast last year and his stats speak for themselves. He made a number of match winning contributions and he fitted seamlessly into the dressing room. You can’t ask more from your overseas players than that. His batting is so easy on the eye and he is so hungry to evolve his game. He will add significant value to the team, both with his batting and leadership.”

Babar was the highest run-getter in the previous edition of the T20 Blast, scoring 578 runs from 14 games at a sublime average.

The Pakistan T20I skipper will be available for selection in the T20 Blast and the County Championship from May 28th till July 3rd. Somerset will play 12 20-over matches and two county fixtures during the time period.