Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sixers too good for Heat in Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sixers too good for Heat in Big Bash League

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Sixers picked up a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League on Thursday.

Sixers’ decision to bowl first proved to be a good one as the opposition never got going. They put on a low total of 126-8 with Jackson Bird, Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis picking up two wickets each.

The target of 127 caused little problems for the visitors who successfully chased it in 15.5 overs on the loss of two wickets.

Josh Philippe (52 off 43) and James Vince (51 off 37) both scored half-centuries. They put on an opening partnership of 75 before the latter lost his wicket.

The side were then carried forward by Philippe and Steve Smith’s 41-run partnership for the second wicket.

Smith fell in the 14th over to leave the side at 116-2 but the game was far from over at that point. The visitors added some finishing touches to end the game in an easy manner.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Big Bash League Brisbane Heat sydney sixers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat, Cricket, Australia, Big Bash League, BBL 2019-20, Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BHvSS, #BBL09,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
Islamabad United becomes first PSL team with home-away kits
Islamabad United becomes first PSL team with home-away kits
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.