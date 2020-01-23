Sixers too good for Heat in Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers picked up a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League on Thursday.

Sixers’ decision to bowl first proved to be a good one as the opposition never got going. They put on a low total of 126-8 with Jackson Bird, Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis picking up two wickets each.

The target of 127 caused little problems for the visitors who successfully chased it in 15.5 overs on the loss of two wickets.

Josh Philippe (52 off 43) and James Vince (51 off 37) both scored half-centuries. They put on an opening partnership of 75 before the latter lost his wicket.

The side were then carried forward by Philippe and Steve Smith’s 41-run partnership for the second wicket.

Smith fell in the 14th over to leave the side at 116-2 but the game was far from over at that point. The visitors added some finishing touches to end the game in an easy manner.