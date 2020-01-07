Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Akhtar labels four-day Tests a ‘conspiracy’ against Asian teams

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar labels four-day Tests a ‘conspiracy’ against Asian teams

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has stated that the idea of a four-day Test is “absurd” and termed it a conspiracy against Asian teams.

“The proposed format is being discussed everywhere,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video. “All attempts are being made to launch this conspiracy theory everywhere. Sorry to say this but this is against the Asian teams.”

He praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for speaking against four-day Tests. “Finally, someone like Virat Kohli spoke against it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a bold manner.”

The Rawalpindi Express stated that Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was right to point out how spinners will perform in the format.

The former Pakistan fast-bowler said that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly would never get himself involved in this “nonsense” as he strived to protect Test cricket and would want his country to come out on top in it.

He added that ICC will never get the new Test cricket format approved unless it gets BCCI’s permission. “This can never happen till legendary cricketers are against it but I really want people from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka to give a strong statement against it.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Shoaib Akhtar, YouTube, Shoaib Akhtar YouTube, International Cricket Council, Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, ICC, four-day Tests,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.