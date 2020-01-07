Shoaib Akhtar labels four-day Tests a ‘conspiracy’ against Asian teams

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has stated that the idea of a four-day Test is “absurd” and termed it a conspiracy against Asian teams.

“The proposed format is being discussed everywhere,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video. “All attempts are being made to launch this conspiracy theory everywhere. Sorry to say this but this is against the Asian teams.”

He praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for speaking against four-day Tests. “Finally, someone like Virat Kohli spoke against it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a bold manner.”

The Rawalpindi Express stated that Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was right to point out how spinners will perform in the format.

The former Pakistan fast-bowler said that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly would never get himself involved in this “nonsense” as he strived to protect Test cricket and would want his country to come out on top in it.

He added that ICC will never get the new Test cricket format approved unless it gets BCCI’s permission. “This can never happen till legendary cricketers are against it but I really want people from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka to give a strong statement against it.”