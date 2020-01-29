Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sharma stars as India sweep T20 series against New Zealand

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sharma stars as India sweep T20 series against New Zealand

Photo Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma smacked a six off the final ball of a dramatic super over for India to win the third T20 against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday and wrap up the series.

Sharma had earlier starred for India with 65 after they were sent into bat first and reached 179 for five.

New Zealand, desperate to stay in the five-match series after losing games one and two, matched India at 179 for six on the back of a majestic 95 by captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson scored 11 of New Zealand’s 17 runs batting first in the super over.

India only scored eight off the first four deliveries in reply before Sharma smacked back-to-back sixes to claim the match and the series.

It was the third super over New Zealand have faced in the past seven months and they have lost all three after earlier going down to England in the World Cup final and then again in a Twenty20 match in November.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India new zealand rohit sharma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, New Zealand, Rohit Sharma, Cricket, New Zealand vs India 2020, New Zealand vs India T20 series 2020, #NZvIND, Super Over, T20, Twenty20,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.