Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Seniors are responsible for grooming the team: Shoaib Malik

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Seniors are responsible for grooming the team: Shoaib Malik

Photo: AFP

Cricketer Shoaib Malik has said that senior members of the team are responsible for grooming it.

“The team does not go forward if seniors have a different plan,” he told the media in Lahore on Wednesday. “It is their responsibility to improve the team.”

He expressed happiness on making a comeback in the national side but is not making any long-term plans at the moment. “It is an honour to play in the team but I am not thinking about the World Cup right now.”

Pakistan’s former T20I skipper said that he believes that that a player can perform well even if they are not the leader. “I will strive to perform well even when I am not leading the side. Being the team captain is not that big a deal.”

Malik said he was satisfied with the way things are going at the moment. If I was depressed I would have hung up my boots, he added. He went on to say that he respects the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of not giving him a central contract. “It was nice of the board to give contracts to the youngsters.”

Commenting on the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, he said that the opposition is a tough unit. He hoped that skipper Babar Azam and the rest of the side put on a strong performance.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Shoaib Malik, Bangladesh, Cricket, T20 World Cup 2020, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020, Lahore,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.