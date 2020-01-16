Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Russell, Pakistani bowlers guide Rajshahi Royals to BPL final

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Russell, Pakistani bowlers guide Rajshahi Royals to BPL final

Photo Courtesy: BPL

Rajshahi Royals captain Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 54 off 22 deliveries against Chattogram Challengers in the second qualifier to claim the man-of-the-match award and guide his side to the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Russell’s men will now face Khulna Tigers in the final in a repeat of the first qualifier, where Muhammad Amir ran through the Rajshahi line-up with a six-for.

Chattogram were given a superb start to proceedings by West Indies star Chris Gayle, who smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries in a brutal onslaught that made a mockery of the troubles his fellow batsmen were facing at the other end.

Gayle was well-supported by skipper Mahmudullah, who made 33 off 18, but the duo’s dismissal in consecutive overs meant Chattogram lost their way a little and finished on 164-9 despite being 97-2 after 9.1 overs.

Pakistani pacer Muhammad Irfan and compatriot Muhammad Nawaz were the stars of the show for Rajshahi with the ball. Irfan claimed 2-16 in his four overs but his impressive figures were bettered by left-arm spinner Nawaz, who finished with 2-13 in his four.

The Royals then suffered a top-order collapse that saw them slump to 34-3 within the powerplay but Russell seemed like a man on a mission as he smashed 54 off just 22 deliveries to guide his team over the line almost single-handedly.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Irfan Sukkur’s anchoring 45 off 42 deliveries helped set up the stage for Russell while Shoaib Malik (14 off 22) and Nawaz (14 off five) apiece albeit in two very different phases of the game.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Andre Russell Bangladesh Premier League Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman
Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman
Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears off after BCB decision
Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears off after BCB decision
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.