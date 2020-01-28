PSL 5 official anthem to be released today

The official theme song for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be released on Tuesday.

“Tayyar Hain, the official anthem of the Pakistan Super League 2020, will be released across the country via the leading television news channels on Tuesday, January 28, before the 9pm news bulletins,” the cricket league stated on its website. “The anthem will available for viewing at the PSL YouTube Channel and will subsequently be played at the venues in the build up to and during this season’s flagship event.”

The song is jointly sung by Junoon’s Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar while Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan is the producer (Xulfi) and Kamal Khan, director of the Pakistani movie Laal Kabootar, has directed the music video.

Indigenous instruments such as tumba, chimta, rubab and harmonium have been used to compose the song while the music video stars Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam along with Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

PSL stated that the song “captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire Pakistan Super League 2020 is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time.”