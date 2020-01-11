Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Perth Scorchers triumph over Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Perth Scorchers picked up a 34-run victory over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 fixture in Perth on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh’s blistering knock of 93 not out, which came off 41 balls with the help of three boundaries and eight sixes, was the highlight of the show.

He put on an unbeaten partnership of 125 for the fourth wicket with Cameron Bancroft (41 off 29) as the side finished at 213-3.

The Brisbane side were under the heat from the start as they were under pressure due to the loss of wickets. Opener Tom Banton managed to provide some resistance with his 32-ball 55.

The game went out of Heat’s control when the 41-run partnership between Ben Cutting (20 off 16) and Joe Burns (37 off 27) for the fourth-wicket came to an end. The climbing required run rate began to take its toll on the side, which then began to crumble under pressure.

Brisbane were bowled out for 179-8.

Earlier, Sydney Thunder successfully chased 163-run target to beat Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets.

