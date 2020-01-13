Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Perth Scorchers defeat Hobart Hurricanes in one-sided affair

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Opener Josh Inglis and pacer Jhye Richardson starred for Perth Scorchers as they claimed an emphatic 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

English opener Inglis smashed 73 off 46 deliveries to take the Perth side to 175-7 against the hosts with the help of four sixes and four fours.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 40 off 29 deliveries as the two put on a 109-run stand but the other batsmen disappointed on what seemed to be a slightly tricky track.

The 176-run target was always going to be daunting and Richardson’s early burst — in which he took two wickets in the second over to leave Hobart at 5-2 — ensured the hosts were realistically out of the chase very early on.

Only three Hobart batsmen made it into double figures as they were dismissed for 98.

Richardson claimed 4-19 while Fawad Ahmed claimed 2-15 in their four-over quotes.

Liam Livingstone also helped himself to a couple of wickets late on with his part-time spin to finish with 2-4.

