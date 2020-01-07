Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Sports

Perth Scorchers claim simple win over Melbourne Renegades

Posted: Jan 7, 2020
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

A century opening stand helped Perth Scorchers chase down Melbourne Renegade’s tricky 175-5 in their Big Bash League clash in Geelong.

Liam Livingstone was the main aggressor early on and made 59 off 39 deliveries to take his side to 102 in 10 overs before being dismissed by Richard Gleeson.

The English opener was dismissed soon after though but compatriot Josh Inglis took up the mantle to ensure the side cruised to the target. Mitchell Marsh joined Inglis out in the middle and looked to take the side forward once Inglis was deceived by a Kane Richarson slower delivery to be dismissed for 51 off 33 deliveries.

Marsh could not guide his side to the finish line and became Gleeson’s second victim of the day.

Tim David’s attacking cameo helped the side over the line to claim a six-wicket win.

Earlier in the day, Sam Harper (73 runs off 46 deliveries) and Beau Webster (59 off 40) were both instrumental for Melbourne as they made 175-5.

Jhye Richardson took 3-22 in his four overs while Marsh claimed 2-10 in two overs to ensure the Renegades didn’t reach the 200-run mark but the chase was still much trickier than Livingstone and Inglis made it out to be.

