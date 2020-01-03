PCB to deduct salaries if players don’t meet fitness standards

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will deduct salaries of the players who do not meet the fitness requirements.

“A player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer, which will remain effective until he achieves the standards,” a press release by the cricket board stated. “Player failing consecutive tests will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion.”

All the centrally contracted players have to undergo the fitness test which will be held on January 6 and 7. “Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on January 20 and 21.”

The players will be tested in five major areas namely fat analysis, strength, endurance, speed endurance and cross-fit, with all five areas carrying equal marks.

The following are the categories of the players under PCB central contracts:

Category A – Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah.

Category B – Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C – Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Zahir Khan, PCB’s Director of International Cricket, stated that the players have already been informed about the board’s expectations and sanctions. He went on to state that players of association sides will also undergo fitness tests and may miss out on the chance of featuring in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament to be held from March 25 to April 19 if their fitness is deemed below par.