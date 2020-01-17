Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the ticket prices for the Bangladesh T20I series have been reduced from what they were for the Sri Lanka series.

“To enable the cricket fans to pack the Gaddafi Stadium and enjoy the three T20Is between the Asian neighbours on 24, 25 and 27 January, the PCB has reduced the ticket prices from the Sri Lanka series,” read a PCB press release.

“The AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures have been reduced from PKR1,500 to PKR1,000, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures have been reduced from PKR3,000 to PKR2,000, while Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures have been reduced from PKR5,000 to PKR4,000.”

The prices for the cheapest stands, however, remain the same. “The prices for the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures have been retained at PKR500.”

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
